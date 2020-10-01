1/1
John Viveiros
John Viveiros, 92, husband of Albertina (Cabral) Viveiros, died on 9/25 at his eldest daughters home surrounded by family. Born in Sao Vicente, Azores, son of the late Jose & Mariana (Martins) Viveiros, he was a lifelong resident of Fall River. He was a construction worker for many years, with Damico Constr. and Bee Fiberglass, a beloved husband, father, grandfather who devoted his life to his family, and a faithful St Anthony of Padua Church parishioner. Besides his wife, of 64 years, he leaves: 4 children, Lucia Camara (spouse Jeanine Dacri), Dennis Viveiros (fiance Olivia Necci), John Viveiros Jr (spouse Patricia) & Pauline Goncalves (spouse Victor); 9 grandchildren, Nicole Fields, Elizabeth & Robert Camara, Sean Yerger, Dustin, John A & Patrick Viveiros, Nina & Victor A Goncalves; 7 great grandchildren, Christopher J. Fields, Ashton Bamford, Kierra Stuk, Landon & Emmett Camara, Attikus & Koraline Viveiros; a brother, Jose Viveiros (6 siblings predeceased him); many nieces & nephews. Calling Hours in Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford Street, Friday 6 to 8. Mask-wearing (covering both nose & mouth) and distancing required. Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church Saturday at 9 am. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Gathering at funeral home Saturday morning prior to mass is private. Due to the pandemic, those with flu-like symptoms or compromised health are kindly urged to convey sympathy online or by mail. In lieu of flowers, donations for mass intentions or to St Vincent dePaul Society. To ensure that family receive online condolences, please submit only to funeral home website www.silvafaria.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
OCT
3
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
