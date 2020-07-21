John W. Kiley, age 59, of Somerset, passed away at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John E. Kiley and Maureen F. (Cleare) Kiley. John attended Naza- reth Hall for 16 years, where he was also a member of their bowling league until a few years ago. He was former altar boy at St. Joseph's Church, had an infectious smile, and a love of music as well as playing the drums. He loved travelling, his time spent at Chilmark Chocolate on Marthas Vineyard, and especially spending time with his family. John had been a member of People Incorporated since 1984, and lived in residential group homes since 2005, where he received loving and compassionate care from the entire staff all these years. He is survived by his siblings; Bill Kiley and his wife Susan of Dartmouth, Cathy Kiley and her wife Judy Katalina of Framingham and Betsy McKinnon and her husband Kevin of Little Compton, RI. John was the uncle of Matthew, Liam, Colin and Maura McKinnon, Jed, Olivia and Dorothy Kiley and Andrew Corwin. His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to People Incorporated: www.peopleinc-fr.org
