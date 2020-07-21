1/1
John W. Kiley
John W. Kiley, age 59, of Somerset, passed away at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John E. Kiley and Maureen F. (Cleare) Kiley. John attended Naza- reth Hall for 16 years, where he was also a member of their bowling league until a few years ago. He was former altar boy at St. Joseph's Church, had an infectious smile, and a love of music as well as playing the drums. He loved travelling, his time spent at Chilmark Chocolate on Marthas Vineyard, and especially spending time with his family. John had been a member of People Incorporated since 1984, and lived in residential group homes since 2005, where he received loving and compassionate care from the entire staff all these years. He is survived by his siblings; Bill Kiley and his wife Susan of Dartmouth, Cathy Kiley and her wife Judy Katalina of Framingham and Betsy McKinnon and her husband Kevin of Little Compton, RI. John was the uncle of Matthew, Liam, Colin and Maura McKinnon, Jed, Olivia and Dorothy Kiley and Andrew Corwin. His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 9am from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will take place in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to People Incorporated: www.peopleinc-fr.org . To send a tribute or for directions, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
JUL
23
Funeral
09:00 AM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 21, 2020
To the Kiley and extended family, my mother and our family were close friends with your cousin Sr. Kathleen Murphy and knew your mother and father. I was so fortunate to have met Johnny and he just made everyone smile. Always loved those Chilmark Chocolates. Bless him.
Teresa Patten
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
To the Kiley Family ,
We are so sorry to hear about your brother John. Please accept our sympathy. We remember him serving as an alter boy with Father Mac at St Joseph’s Church . We will remember his Smile and kind heart. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time

Kelly Alecrim Kenyon
Tom Alecrim
Kelly Kenyon
Friend
July 21, 2020
I had his Mother as a Teacher at Somerset High School. My Sympathy to the Family.
Ann Walket
July 21, 2020
Betsy, Cathy & Bill, I am so deeply sorry for your loss. Your parents and your wonderful family did so much to enrich his life, and he gave so much love and laughter back. It was so easy to make John smile, and his smile was always bigger when talking about his family. So many rich memories.
Leslie Ainsworth
July 21, 2020
Betsey and family, my deepest sympathies on the loss of your brother. I will keep him in my prayers.
Maria D'Errico Holmes
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
To Cathy and family, I am very sorry to hear of the passing of your brother John. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ellie Donovan
Coworker
