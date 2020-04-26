Home

Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
John W. Toulan Obituary
John W. "Jack" Toulan, 72, son of Mildred R. (Benevides) Toulan & the late Edward B. Toulan, passed away Wed 4/22 at home. A field engineer surveyor for many years, having worked for General Dynamics and on the 'Big Dig,' he was also a Somerset Planning Board member. An avid reader, he also enjoyed sports (a fan of the Raiders & Lakers) and had served in the National Guard. Besides his mother, he leaves: children, Nikki Nunes, Allison Bouchard, Jenna Toulan, Peter Toulan & Lisa Esten; siblings, Edward B. Toulan Jr., Colleen R. LeComte & Erin M. Price; grandchildren, Rachel, Anthony, Michael, Aidan & Kiley; several nieces & nephews. Arrangements with Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home were private and limited to immediate family due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In lieu of flowers, donations to VFW Post 8500, 329 Washington St, Somerset, MA 02726. Memorial Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Thomas More Church on a later date. Because of the pandemic, all are kindly urged to express sympathy online or by mail, other than in-person. To ensure that the family receives any online condolences, please do so only at the funeral home website www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 26, 2020
