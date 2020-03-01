|
John Wnenta, 90, of Southbury, Conn., formerly of Fall River, Mass., passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Stasia (Holik) Wnenta for 67 years. John was born in Fall River, MA on October 12, 1929 to the late John and Karoline (Kilar) Wnenta. John will be missed by one daughter Paula (Michael) Sotomayor of Milford, Conn., and one granddaughter Wesley. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis Fortier of Swansea, Mass., nephew James Holik of New Jersey and brother-in-law Henry Holik of Fall River, Mass., as well as many other extended family members. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 1, 2020