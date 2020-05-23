|
Jonathan Moore Glendye, M. Ed., LMHC, slipped away from us suddenly, yet peacefully, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born on May 14, 1969 in Brockton, Mass., Jon was the beloved son of Gail E. (Cheetham) Glendye and James M. Glendye, Sr., the devoted father of Dylan Thomas Conlon and Ian James Glendye, and loving husband of Leslie Grace Glendye. Jon will always be cherished for his seamless blend of compassion and comedy. As a life-long resident of Somerset, Jon applied his athletic talents and prowess to ice hockey, baseball, football, and golf. Gifted with an undeniable intellect that manifested well before his years as a South School Cricket, Jon graduated Somerset High School in 1987, then earned the degree of Bachelor of Arts - Psychology from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. As an active member of the Beta Sigma Chi Chapter of the Counseling Academic and Professional Honor Society International, Jon achieved the degree of Master of Education in Counseling from Bridgewater State College. Driven by his lifelong mission to serve and support those most in need, he reached the pinnacle of his formal education by completing a Certificate Program in Traumatic Stress Studies at the Trauma Center at JRI, housed within the Harvard School of Medicine. This achievement stoked Jons innate ability to forge positive outcomes in the crucible of tragic loss. Beyond being a valued, long-term employee of the JRI - Swansea Wood School, Jon was at the helm of Spinnaker Counseling, providing trauma-informed counseling for individuals, couples, and families. Jons selfless dedication to his clients and their families - as well as to his own family and friends - was enhanced by his legendary, self-deprecating sense of humor. In addition to his sheer delight in eliciting laughter (often in the most unlikely of situations), Jon savored sailing, golfing, playing guitar, cigars, and single-malt Scotch with friends and family. Jon will be sorely missed by the innumerable people who claim the privilege of knowing him, but especially by his wife Leslie, sons Dylan and Ian, his parents, his sisters Jennifer Glendye-Howard and Jill M. (Glendye) Quental, their respective husbands, C. David Howard and Nelson Quental, father-in-law Donald Conlon, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jon is survived by aunts Carol Cheetham and Eleanor Styles. Jon is predeceased by his beloved brother, James M. Glendye Jr., paternal grandparents Joseph V. & Edith (Mignanelli) Glendye, maternal grandparents Alyce (Gray) & Henry Cheetham Jr., and uncles Nathaniel, Donald, & Thomas Cheetham. Jons myriad memberships include the USGA, the Catalina 22 National Sailing Association, the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and the American Counseling Association. Jons most notable volunteering included guiding a sailing crew of adolescents with multiple challenges through in Newport, and teaching sailing and fishing to Boy Scouts at Camp Cachalot on Cape Cod. His funeral service will be livestreamed via Waring-Sullivan/Rock Funeral Home Facebook page on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:00 PM Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, Swansea. To leave a note of condolence, www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 23, 2020