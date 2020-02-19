|
Joo A. Miguel, 95 of Somerset, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Clifton Rehab. Nursing Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Louise C. (Cordeiro) Miguel and the son of the late Joo & Isabel A. (Mello) Miguel. Prior to retiring, Joo worked for the Brown Shop as a machinery painter. He was a US Navy Veteran of the World War II, and a communicant of St. Josephs Church. Joo was a former member and president of the Affonso Costa Republican Club, he enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with his family, especially with his grandchildren & great grandchildren. Joo is survived by his children: John Miguel (wife Claudia) of RI, Thomas P. Miguel (wife Peggy) of Somerset, David B. Miguel (fiance Shirley Puccio) of Westport, & Sandra M. Miguel (husband Richard Messier) of RI; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; 1 great - great grandchild; nieces and nephews. Joo was also the brother of the late Manuel Michael. The family would like to thank the staff of Clifton for their compassion, care, & love that was given to their father. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joaos memory to the . Joos funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Thursday, Feb. 20th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Josephs Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Somerset. There Are No Calling Hours. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 19, 2020