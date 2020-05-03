Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Joao O.V. Rego,K age 87, passed away at Southpointe Nursing Home on April 28, 2020. Born in Santo Antonio, Alem Capelas, St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Antonio Viveiros Rego and Anuciao (Oliviera) Rego. Joao is survived by his sons Jose Antonio V. Rego of FL and Rui Manuel V. Rego of GA; 6 grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brothers Manuel V. Oliviera and Antonio V. Oliviera. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Joaos funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020
