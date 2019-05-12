|
Joo V. Martinho, of Somerset, age 94, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Silvana (Tavares) Martinho. Born in Bretanha, So Miguel, Aores, he was the son of the late Manuel Martinho and Maria Texeira. Joo loved gardening and making wine. He was a member of the Academica Club. Joo is survived by his children Mary Rose Lindo, Joseph T. Martinho, Simon Martinho, Manuel Martinho, Antone Martinho, Senhourinha Almeida, Nellie Jacob, Susan Pacheco and John Martinho, as well as their spouses; brother Manuel Martin; sisters Lourdes Almeida and Odelia Arruda; as well as many grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Antonio and Jose Martinho, Coneicao Tavares and Maria da Luz. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, May 14th, with extended calling hours from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Santo Christo Church at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2019