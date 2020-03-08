|
|
Jordan James Costa, 29, of Swansea, lost his battle on March 05, 2020 after being located unresponsive and unable to be resuscitated in his car at Heritage State Park to the relentless evil of addiction. He was pronounced dead at St. Anne's Hospital. Jordan was born on July 18, 1990 to Stephanie Santos and James Costa, both of Swansea. Before addiction and all the things that it slowly invaded and ultimately stole from Jordan, he was a sweet, kind, gentle boy with an infectious smile that will be forever missed. He owned a genuinely good heart that fought so very hard and whenever possible, it would shine brightly through his darkness, reminding us he was still there and still trying to win. A graduate of the Automotive Program at Diman Regional Technical Vocational High School, Class of 2008, he had a love for skateboarding and the Lakers. He adored his sisters and loved his title as their big brother from the moment they were born. He was beautiful and worth more time here to live a life that existed of more good than bad. In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his sisters, Bryanha Costa of Fall River and Rylan Costa of Swansea, his niece, whom he adored, Delylah Duarte, and stepfather Robert Santos whom he also loved and admired. He was also the brother to Jack and Emma Costa of Swansea. He leaves maternal grandmother Leslie Chretien and husband Hector Chretien and paternal grandmother Carmelia Costa, all of Fall River. He was the nephew of Jerry Costa of China, Scott Cox of Fall River and Tracy Colavecchio of Scituate, RI. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Joseph Farias, paternal grandfather Adriano Costa and paternal great-grandparents MaryJo and Silvano Camara. His Visitation will be held on March 11, 2020 from 4- 7p.m. in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea, Ma. Followed by his Funeral Service at 7p.m. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, please extend yourself to someone who may be in need and let them know they are not alone. Jordan would want that. For tributes and directions, www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 8, 2020