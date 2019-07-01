|
Jose Alberto Almeida, 59, of Fall River, formerly of Mosteiros, Sao Miguel, Azores, husband of Grace (Oliveira) Almeida, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was employed by Duro Finishing. He enjoyed fishing and was an FC Porto fan. Besides his wife of 41 years, he leaves three daughters, Kimberly Casto (husband Scott) of Westport, Brenda Roia (husband Jason) and Jessica Almeida, both of Fall River; four siblings, Domingos Almeida of Union, N.J., Luisa Cordeiro, Dinis Almeida and Rosario Oliveira, all of Sao Miguel, four grandchildren, Cameron, Rebekah, Cote and Owen; nieces and nephews and his faithful companion "Chewy". He was the son of the late Cipriano and Dina (Branco) Almeida. Visitation will be held Tues- day from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 S.Main St. Fall River. His funeral will be held Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at Santo Christo Church 11:00 A.M. Cremation to follow. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 1, 2019