Jose A. Pimentel, 67, passed away July 3rd 2019 in Providence after a more than year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Dina (Resendes) Pimentel. Born in Britanha, Sao Miguel, Acores, oldest son of Jose and Maria Jose Pimentel. In addition to his wife of 47 years, he leaves 2 children; Kim George (husband-Todd George) of Greene, RI and Jose R. Pimentel of Fall River and one granddaughter; Madeleine George, also 5 siblings; Carlos Pimentel, Isabel Miudo, Alda DeOliveira, Almerinda Medeiros and Olivia Levesque all of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Mario Jorge Pimentel. Jose worked his whole career as a sewing machine mechanic starting at Louis Hand which later became Aberdeen Manufacturing. Jose loved taking cruises with his family and traveling back to his native Acores with Dina. He was very creative and a wonderful artist. He loved nature, going for long walks and playing a good game of dominoes. He was the best babysitter a granddaughter could ever have. Jose will be greatly missed and is loved and admired by all who knew him. Funeral on Wednesday at 8am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with a Funeral Mass in Saint Anthony of Padua Church at 9am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 5pm-8pm. www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on July 8, 2019