Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
Resources
Jose B. Gouveia Obituary
Jose B. Gouveia, age 84, of Fall River, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Maria (Machado) Gouveia. Born in Fenais da Luz, So Miguel, Aores, he was the son of the late Guilherme and Maria (Barbosa) Gouveia. Prior to retiring, Jose worked for Tilliston Rubber Company as a Maintenance Man for many years. He was also a parishioner of St. Michaels Church. Along with his wife Jose is survived by his son: Joseph M. Gouveia and daughter: Maria C. Sousa (husband Victor) both of Fall River; siblings: Carlos Gouveia of Somerset, Maria Soares, Isabel Sousa and Maria Machado all of Fall River; several nieces & nephews; and his beloved dog: Dino. He was the brother of the late Maria Aguiar & Conceicao Pereira. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Tuesday, Oct. 15th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday, Oct. 14th from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 13, 2019
