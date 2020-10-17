1/1
Jose C. Ferraz
Jose C. Ferraz, age 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on October 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Maria deLurdes (Medeiros) Ferraz. Born in Agua de Pau, St. Michael, Aores, he was the son of the late Bento Ferraz and Filomena DaSilva. Along with his wife he is survived by his children John Ferraz and his wife Ana of Fall River and Lidia Estrela and her husband Manuel of Somerset; grandchildren Joshua Estrela, Christine Estrela (fianc Chad), Eric Ferraz (wife Edie) and Nicole Camara (husband Brian) as well as one great grandchild Connor Estrela. Jose is predeceased by his siblings Maria Dos Anjos Estrela and Virgilio Ferraz. Family and friends are invited to Joses funeral mass at St. John of God Church in Somerset on Tuesday, Oct. 20th at 10:00 A.M. Interment at St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will be Monday, October 19th, from 5-8 P.M. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
OCT
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. John of God Church
