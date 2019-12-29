|
Jose Correia, of Someret, 94, husband of Maria daLuz (Resendes) Correia, died at home Fri 12/27. Born in St Michael, Azores, son of the late Manuel Correia Filote & Belmira (Camara) Correia, he emigrated to Fall River in 1967 and resided in Somerset for the past 40 years. He worked at Silver City Aluminum of Taunton for 20 years, retiring in 1987. He loved to work outdoors, taking care of his yard and gardening. He also enjoyed making wine. Besides his wife, of 70 years, he leaves: 4 daughters, Maria Margarida Raposo (husband Eduardo), Genoveve DeSousa (husband Guilherme), Albertina Benevides (husband Manny) & Zelia Raposo (husband Michael) all of Somerset; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; several nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Belmira Cordeiro, Carmen Soares, Maria dos Anjos Raposa, Manuel & Joao Correia. Funeral Tuesday at 9:30 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St John of God Church at 10:30. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours Monday 5-8. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 29, 2019