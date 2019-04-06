Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernard's Church
30 South Main Street
Assonet, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Silveira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose H. Silveira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jose H. Silveira Obituary
Jose H. Silveira, of Fall River, passed away on April 4th, 2019 after a long-fought battle with colon cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Joao Silveira and Laudalina (Moniz) Silveira. Born in Santa Clara, Sao Miguel, Azores, he immigrated to Fall River in 1983. He was a Machine Operator at Plymouth Rubber Company and more recently a Cook at OGil Restaurant in Fall River. Jose is survived by his loving children, Ryan J. Silveira, his wife, Angela of Melbourne, FL and Megan E. Silveira, of Somerset. One brother, Carlos M. Silveira, wife Linda, of East Providence, also survived by nieces and nephews. Jose served in the Portuguese military, and in his youth played soccer for Uniao Micaelense and Santa Clara. He loved to fish and spend time near the ocean reading the newspaper. Jose was an avid Benfica fan and enjoyed New England Sports. When he wasnt at OGil or at the beach, he could be found watching soccer, with his friends, at Caldeira. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His Funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers and Sons funeral Home, 1521 North Main Street, Fall River on Monday, April 8th, here at 9:15 A.M. followed by a mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernards Church, 30 South Main Street, Assonet, MA at 10:30 A.M. Internment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday, April 7th from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to be made to the , Centralized Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now