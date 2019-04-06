|
Jose H. Silveira, of Fall River, passed away on April 4th, 2019 after a long-fought battle with colon cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Joao Silveira and Laudalina (Moniz) Silveira. Born in Santa Clara, Sao Miguel, Azores, he immigrated to Fall River in 1983. He was a Machine Operator at Plymouth Rubber Company and more recently a Cook at OGil Restaurant in Fall River. Jose is survived by his loving children, Ryan J. Silveira, his wife, Angela of Melbourne, FL and Megan E. Silveira, of Somerset. One brother, Carlos M. Silveira, wife Linda, of East Providence, also survived by nieces and nephews. Jose served in the Portuguese military, and in his youth played soccer for Uniao Micaelense and Santa Clara. He loved to fish and spend time near the ocean reading the newspaper. Jose was an avid Benfica fan and enjoyed New England Sports. When he wasnt at OGil or at the beach, he could be found watching soccer, with his friends, at Caldeira. He was loved by all and will be sorely missed by all who knew him. His Funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers and Sons funeral Home, 1521 North Main Street, Fall River on Monday, April 8th, here at 9:15 A.M. followed by a mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernards Church, 30 South Main Street, Assonet, MA at 10:30 A.M. Internment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday, April 7th from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to be made to the , Centralized Processing Center, 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2019