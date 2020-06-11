Jose M. Alves, 91, of Fall River passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Tobey Hospital in Wareham after a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Maria (Francisco) Alves. Born in Vila DeRei, Lisbon, Portugal, son of the late Jose Alves DaSilva and Ludevina (DaConceicao) Alves, he came to Fall River in 1978. He was a communicant of Espirito Santo Church in Fall River and had worked at Boulevard Nursery in Middletown, RI for many years. He is survived by his son, Adelino Alves of Fall River; a daughter, Isaura Goncalves and her fianc Pedro Rosario of Fall River; two grandchildren, Debra Herminigildo and her husband Mitch and Jessica Goncalves and her fianc Aaron Rego; two great grandchildren, Damian and Alexia Herminigildo; a brother in law, Joaquim Francisco of Fall River and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours are Friday from 5-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Saturday, June 13, 202 at 10 am in Espirito Santo Church, Alden St., Fall River, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO CHURCH. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For memorial register or facility directions please visit, www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.