Jose Maria Farias 64, of Fall River, husband of Almerinda (Nunes) Farias, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Santa Barbara, Sao Miguel, Acores, he was a son of the late Simao and Margarida (deJesus) Farias. Prior to his passing he worked as a machine operator at Shawmut Mills for many years. An avid Porto fan, he also loved gardening and tending to his grapevines. A devout Catholic, Jose sang in the church choir and was a faithful participant of the annual Romeiros walk. But most important, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who held family very close to his heart. Besides his wife of thirty- nine years, he leaves: his daughters, Brittany Lee Farias of Fall River and Stacy Farias of Somerset; one granddaughter, Ava Elizabeth Gosselin; his in-laws, Luisa Farias, M/M Antonio Nunes, M/M Marcelino Aguiar, and M/M Jose Nunes; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joao Mauricio Farias. His funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. from the Silva- Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, with a Mass of christian burial to celebrated in Espirito Santo Church at 9:00 a.m.. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5-8 p.m.. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 1, 2020