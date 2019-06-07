The Herald News Obituaries
|
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Jose M. Soares

Jose M. Soares Obituary
Jose M Soares, 75, formerly of Fall River, husband of Natalia (Soares) Soares passed away peacefully Thurs 6/6. Born in Porto Formoso, St Michael, Azores, son of the late Manuel E & Maria R (Teixeira) Soares, he emigrated to Fall River in 1970 and lived in Westport for the past 35 years. Employed in construction many years for various firms, he worked for the longest time with Britto Construction of Bristol, and was a member of Local 375. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he enjoyed fishing, gardening & soccer (Benfica) as well as volunteering for the yearly Holy Ghost celebration. Besides his wife, of 50 years, he leaves: 2 children, Michael Soares (wife Teresa) & Linda Soares both of Westport; 3 grandchildren, Ashley Maria Soares, Tyler Michael Soares & Mason Soares Sabino; several nieces & nephews. Also brother of the late Domingos Soares. Funeral Sat at 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Our Lady of Grace Church at 9. Entombment Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours Friday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; 800-805-5856. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 7, 2019
