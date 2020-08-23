It is with great sadness that the family of Jose Miranda Sousa announces his passing after a long illness on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at a People Incorporated group home in Berkley, MA at the age of 72 years. He is the son of late Manuel and Maria do Rosario Miranda Sousa Originally born in Camacha, Madeira, Portugal, Jose came to Fall River, MA, on April 8, 1975 and lived with his mother in Fall River for about 32 years. After the passing of his mother, he moved in with his sister in Somerset, MA for 8 years. After his health deteriorated, he moved to a People Incorporated Group Home in Berkley, MA and spent 4 years there. Mr. Sousa was a mentally challenged individual who benefited from the support of People Incorporated (PI) and their daily workshops since 1976. He participated in The Special Olympics
in the 1980s and 1990s where he received more than a dozen gold and bronze medals in the sports he participated iSn. He was a loving and friendly man and always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed his daily walks dressed in his favorite baseball cap and radio in hand while sipping some delicious Dunkin Donuts coffee. He is survived by his sister and caretaker: Maria Jose Sousa Dalu, his brother: John Sousa and niece: Susanne Miranda Whritenour, her husband Nicholas and their children: Paxton, Addyson and Calliope. Also his brother-in-law: Antonio Miranda and his wife Dina, godchild: Suzel Candido Vieira and his cousin: Maria Celina Candido who many times helped with his care. He leaves many cousins in the Fall River area, United Kingdom and Madeira, Portugal. He was the brother of the late Connie Miranda and Rosa Aurora Miranda Sousa. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at People Incorporated for their support and care over the years. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday at 8:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall river, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Rockland St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers donations in Joses memory may be made to People Incorporated, Recreation Fund, 4 South Main Street, Fall River, MA 02721. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com.