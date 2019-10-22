|
Jose Borges Martins, age 67, passed away on October 19, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Maria de Conceico (Arruda) Martins. Born in Arrifes, So Miguel, Aores, he was the son of the late Manuel and Merces (Borges) Martins. Along with his wife he is survived by his children Grimoalda Molly Aguiar (husband Andre) of Fall River and Jeffrey Martins (wife Stacey) of Westport; siblings Olquete Silva of Vancouver, Canada, Merces Rocha of Tiverton, Conceico Luciano, Manuel Silva both of Fall River, Hermino Martins, Lucia Cordeiro and Cidalia Oliveira all of Ontario, Canada. He was predeceased by his sister Maria da Luz Santos; grandchildren Tyler, Braedon and Maya Aguiar, Brea and Haven Martins. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, October 24 th here at 8 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Santo Christo Church at 9 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Wednesday, October 23rd from 4-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com .
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2019