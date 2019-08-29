The Herald News Obituaries
Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Espirito Santo Church
Resources
Jose Moreira Obituary
Jose Moreira, 92, beloved husband of Maria (Miranda) Moreira, passed away surrounded by his family Aug 28th. Born in Bretanha, So Miguel, Aores, son of the late Jose & Maria (Borges) Moreira, he worked in the local textile industry. Jose was a devoted parishioner of Espirito Santo Church and a member of the Santo Nome and the Irmandade de Nossa Senhora da Ajuda Bretanha. He enjoyed gardening & traveling to the Aores, and loved to spend quality time with family & friends. Besides his wife of 62 years, he leaves 9 children, Maria Oliveira (husband Manuel) of Ajuda da Bretanha, Antonio Moreira (wife Eduarda) of Warren RI, Jose Moreira (wife Odette), John Moreira (wife Ana) Manuel Moreira (wife Conceicao) & Sandra Moreira all of Fall River, Leonardo Moreira (wife Lurdes) of Somerset, George Moreira (wife Natalie) of Westport, Bento Moreira (wife Brenda) of Bristol RI, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Brother of the late Helena Medeiros, Amelia & Manuel Moriera. Funeral Sat. 8 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in Espirito Santo Church at 9. Interment Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours Fri. 4-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of ones choice. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 29, 2019
