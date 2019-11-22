|
|
Jose N. Cordeiro, of Fall River, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the husband of Maria Olivia (Borges) Cordeiro. Born in Ribeira Grande, St. Michael, Azores. He was a son of Manuel Cordeiro and Liduina Nunes. He was known as Mestre Jose and was a carpenter who built high quality furniture. Jose was a member of the Our Lady of Light Band and the Portuguese Madeirense Club. In addition to his wife of 61 years, he is survived by: his 6 children, Francisco Cordeiro and his wife, Maria, of Westport, Ana Valencia and her husband, Modesto, Fatima Da Ponte and her husband, Alfredo, Elizabeth Cabral and her husband, David, all of Fall River, Luisa Soares and her husband, Paul, of Tiverton, and MaryJo Pereira and her husband, Humberto, of Las Vegas; 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Martiniano, Adelaide, Ilda, Joao, and Liduina Cordeiro. His Funeral will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 8 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9 AM. Burial St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, 3-6. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2019