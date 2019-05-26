Home

Services
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John of God Parish
996 Brayton Ave
Somerset, MA
View Map
Jose P. Botelho Obituary
Jose P. Botelho, 73, of Fall River passed away May 21, 2019 at Fall River Healthcare. He was the husband of Delia (Fernandes) Botelho. Born in St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Augustine and Maria (Lima) Botelho. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 AM from the South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. John of God Parish, 996 Brayton Ave. Somerset, MA 02726. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 9 to 10 AM, prior to the funeral.
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019
