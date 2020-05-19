Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Medeiros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose S. Medeiros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose S. Medeiros Obituary
Jose S. Medeiros, 69, of Fall River passed away May 15, 2020 at Carney Hospital in Dorchester. He was the loving husband of Maria C. Medeiros to whom he had been married for 46 years. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Augusto and Barbara (DeSilva) Medeiros. Mr. Medeiros was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked for TPI Inc. for over 13 years before his retirement last year. Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter: Sandra Webb and her husband Tom; his grandson: Oskar Webb, whom he loved and cherished. His sister: Maria Augusta Cabeceiras; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Connie Fernandes and Miguel Medeiros. Due to current restrictions, funeral services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the St. Judes Children Hospital, , which provides childhood cancer treatment and research. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -