|
|
Jose S. Medeiros, 69, of Fall River passed away May 15, 2020 at Carney Hospital in Dorchester. He was the loving husband of Maria C. Medeiros to whom he had been married for 46 years. Born in Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Augusto and Barbara (DeSilva) Medeiros. Mr. Medeiros was a communicant of Santo Christo Church and had worked for TPI Inc. for over 13 years before his retirement last year. Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter: Sandra Webb and her husband Tom; his grandson: Oskar Webb, whom he loved and cherished. His sister: Maria Augusta Cabeceiras; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Connie Fernandes and Miguel Medeiros. Due to current restrictions, funeral services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the St. Judes Children Hospital, , which provides childhood cancer treatment and research. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Herald News on May 19, 2020