|
|
Jose S. Monte, 90, of Fall River, husband of the late Maria J. (Amaral) Monte,passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. Born inPorto Formoso, St. Michael, Azores, he was anauto mechanic. He was thefather of Maria Lima (husband Jose), Filomena Furtado (husband David), Leonor Carrelas, Helen Valadao (husband Francisco), Maria Ferreira, Edward Do Monte (wife Robin), Rose Medeiros, Ana Paula Cunha (husband James), Paul G. Monte, David Monte (wife Dawn) and Elizabeth Oliveira (husband Daniel) and the late Bobby Monte; grandfather of 76, great-grandfather of 18; brother to several siblings and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the lateManuel and Maria (Mendes) Monte. His funeralwill be held Thursday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Good Shepherd Church at 10:00 AM. Interment, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 8, 2019