Jose Soares Rebelo, 91, of Fall River passed away at Catholic Memorial Home on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Leonardo) Rebelo. He was born in Feteiras do Sul, St. Michael, Azores a son of the late Manuel Soares and Mariana de Souza (Soeiro) Rebelo and had lived in this country since 1974. Mr. Rebelo enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters: Helen (husband Luis) Teixeira, Ana Rebelo, and Patricia (husband John Robinson) Rebelo all of Fall River; his sons: Floriano (wife Maria Natalia) Rebelo and Jose Rebelo both of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ilda De Costa, Josephine Martins, Arthur Rebelo, and Herculano Rebelo. Private services are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. Online guestbook at: www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com
