1/1
Jose S. Rebelo
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Soares Rebelo, 91, of Fall River passed away at Catholic Memorial Home on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was the husband of the late Dolores M. (Leonardo) Rebelo. He was born in Feteiras do Sul, St. Michael, Azores a son of the late Manuel Soares and Mariana de Souza (Soeiro) Rebelo and had lived in this country since 1974. Mr. Rebelo enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters: Helen (husband Luis) Teixeira, Ana Rebelo, and Patricia (husband John Robinson) Rebelo all of Fall River; his sons: Floriano (wife Maria Natalia) Rebelo and Jose Rebelo both of Fall River; 10 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ilda De Costa, Josephine Martins, Arthur Rebelo, and Herculano Rebelo. Private services are entrusted to the Oliveira Funeral Homes. Online guestbook at: www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved