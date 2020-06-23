Jose Vieira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Vieira, 82, of Fall River passed away June 20, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home in Fall River. He was the loving husband of Regina G. (Pires) Vieira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, at 11:00 AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River, MA 02721. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held from 9-11:00 AM, prior to the funeral. For full obituary please www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Oliveira Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved