Jose Vieira, 82, of Fall River passed away June 20, 2020 at Kimwell Nursing Home in Fall River. He was the loving husband of Regina G. (Pires) Vieira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, at 11:00 AM from the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME, 215 Columbia Street, Fall River, MA 02721. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held from 9-11:00 AM, prior to the funeral. For full obituary please www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 23, 2020.