Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Desilets
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Desilets

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Desilets Obituary
Joseph A. Desilets, 88, of Fall River, passed away November 8, 2019 at Crawford Health and Rehab. Center. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late William J.P. and Marie (Fournier) Desilets and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Desilets was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict and was the owner of the former J.A. Desilets Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the VFW Post 486, Fall River and the Captain John's Fishing Club in Plymouth. Survivors include his daughter: Jeannine A. Desilets;. He was the father of the late Constance Desilets. He was the companion of the late Claire Gillet. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -