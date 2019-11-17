|
Joseph A. Desilets, 88, of Fall River, passed away November 8, 2019 at Crawford Health and Rehab. Center. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late William J.P. and Marie (Fournier) Desilets and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Desilets was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Korean Conflict and was the owner of the former J.A. Desilets Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of the VFW Post 486, Fall River and the Captain John's Fishing Club in Plymouth. Survivors include his daughter: Jeannine A. Desilets;. He was the father of the late Constance Desilets. He was the companion of the late Claire Gillet. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 17, 2019