Joseph A. Read Jr. age 75 of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Joseph A. & Emily E. Read. Joseph was a US Army veteran, volunteering for the draft, during the Vietnam War. He was retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 4 - as a Heavy Equipment Crane Operator and the previous Fall River Gas Co. He was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School. Survivors include his three daughters: Kelly A. Read of Fall River, Tammy M. (Read) Greene & her husband Jonathan of Swansea, and Christine E. Read of Swansea. 'Grampy Joe' is also survived by his two grandchildren, Jacob & Emily Greene | the two greatest loves of his life. He was the brother of Judith A. (Read) Souza of Dartmouth, Gerald F. Read of Swansea, and the late William Tiger Read, Clifford E. Read, and Beverly L. (Read) Foran. He was the former husband of Diane L. (Prevost) Read. He is also survived by several loving nieces & nephews, and many very special friends. Joe was previously a member of both the Fall River Country Club, where he was the number 1 caddy for many years, and Montaup Country Club. He was always happiest out on the golf course where he shared many great memories with loved ones & friends. He will always be remembered for his larger than life personality, and his even bigger heart. One last 'say goodbye' for the road Due to the restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Joes funeral services will be Private for the Immediate family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020