Joseph A. Roies, 82, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was the husband of Faye E. (Sisson) Roies. Mr. Roies was born in Tiverton, son of the late Jesse and Mary (Moniz) Roies and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Survivors along with his wife include his five daughters: Susan Roies of Fall River, Sandra Roies of Westport, Sharon Roies of Fall River, Debbi Wynn of Cape Coral, FL and Paula Mooney of Westport; two brothers: Jesse Roies and John Roies, both of Tiverton; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2020