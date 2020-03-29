Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Roies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Roies

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph A. Roies Obituary
Joseph A. Roies, 82, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was the husband of Faye E. (Sisson) Roies. Mr. Roies was born in Tiverton, son of the late Jesse and Mary (Moniz) Roies and had been a longtime resident of Westport. Survivors along with his wife include his five daughters: Susan Roies of Fall River, Sandra Roies of Westport, Sharon Roies of Fall River, Debbi Wynn of Cape Coral, FL and Paula Mooney of Westport; two brothers: Jesse Roies and John Roies, both of Tiverton; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -