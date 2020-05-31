Joseph A. Roque Sr.
Joseph A. Roque, Sr., age 71, of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of the late Susan M. (Ferus) Roque. Born in Framingham, MA, he was the son of the late Evelyn (Roque) Landy. Joseph attended B.M.C. Durfee High School and went on to work as a Machine Operator for many years before his retirement. A sports enthusiast he loved football and most importantly his family. He is survived by three children; Tara L. Roque, Kayla Roque and Joseph A. Roque, Jr. all of Fall River, two grandsons; Lucas Pereira and Nolan Rodrigues and two siblings; Maureen Donnelly of Somerset and Gerald Landy, Sr. of Fall River as well one niece and several nephews. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, Josephs funeral services will be private. His funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. For online condolences, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com

Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
5086761933
