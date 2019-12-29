|
Joseph A. Vallee, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on December 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet (Arruda) Vallee and son of the late George and Frances (Carreiro) Vallee. Joseph was a United States Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a wonderful musician who played in bands all his life, loved to travel and spend time with his family especially his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Renee Vallee (companion Brian Chattman), and Randall Vallee (companion Sylvia Gomes), sister: Vangie Paiva, grandchildren: Alicia Vallee, Whitney Morrissette (husband Sean), Eliza Chattman, great-granddaughter Skyla Morrissette, several nieces, nephews and sister-in-laws. Private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 29, 2019