Joseph Andrade, Jr., 94, of Swansea, husband of Irene (Almeida) Andrade, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Joseph and Merces (Martins) Andrade. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and owned and operated Andrade's Automotive Service for over 60 years. A lifelong gifted musician, he performed with the New Bedford Sym- phony, the Santo Christo Band and the Swansea Community Musicians. Most of all, he enjoyed relaxing and fishing with his family at his summer place in Tiverton. Besides his wife of 68 years, he leaves: his daughter, Linda Andrade Rodrigues (husband, Joseph) of Assonet; his son, Joseph E. Andrade of Exeter, N.H; 5 grandchildren, Holly Moskos, Matthew Rodrigues, Shane Rodrigues, Nicholas Andrade, and Douglas Andrade; 3 great-grandchildren, Tyler Moskos, Logan Moskos, and Caroline Rodrigues; a sister, Merces Andrade Moniz of Swansea; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late James and Dennis Andrade. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered in St. John of God Church at 10:00 AM. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 AM prior to Mass. wwwsilvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2019