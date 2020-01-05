Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Arruda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Arruda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Arruda Obituary
Joseph Arruda, 58, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. His funeral will be held Thursday, January 9, at 9:00 a.m. from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa's Church, Tiverton at 10:00 a.m. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book pleae visit AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -