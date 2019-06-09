|
Joseph B. Resendes, 86, of Fall River passed away June 6, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the loving husband of Louise (Medeiros) Resendes to whom he had been married for 60 years. Born in Faial da Terra, St. Michael, Azores, he was a son of the late Antonio and Ana (Raposa) Resendes. Mr. Resendes had worked for 36 years as a Laborer for Aetna Bridge of Pawtucket. He had served 2 years in the Portuguese Army and was a member of the Liberal Club. Joseph will be fondly remembered as an avid gardener and for being extremely generous with his time and friendship. He would drop anything he was doing to assist his family and friends in any way he could. Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter: Elizabeth Santucci and her husband Paul of Greenville, RI; his son: Steven Resendes and his Fiance and Josephs devoted caretaker, Michelle Pinho of Fall River; his siblings: Germana Mota of Canada, Odilia Fonseca of the Azores, Lucille Resendes of Tiverton, Joao B. Resendes of Dartmouth and Isaac Resendes of Acushnet; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Genesia Cardosa and Antonio B. Resendes Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Parish, South Main St. Fall River, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 9, 2019