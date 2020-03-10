Home

Joseph Cacciabeve, 93, of Fall River, husband of the late Mary (Aniki) Cacciabeve, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. A retired bridge tender for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Joe worked on Slades Ferry, New Bedford - Fairhaven and Brightman St. bridges. His hobbies included gardening and flowers.He was an animal lover and enjoyed classical music. An Army veteran of WWII, he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant. He leaves a daughter, Amy Rebello of Fall River and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Loretta Daley, Ann Sweeney, Michael Cacciabeve and Angela Medeiros and the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Pirozzi) Cacciabeve. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River. A funeral will be held at 9:00 A.M. on Thursday from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Church. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Faxon Animal Rescue League, 474 Durfee St., Fall River, MA 02720. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 10, 2020
