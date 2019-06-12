|
|
Joseph Joe Lucky Correira, age 70, of Fall River, passed away on June 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene Francis (Rapoza) Correira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph and Evangelina (Sousa) Correira. Prior to retirement Joseph worked for I.C.I. in Dighton for over 25 years then worked for DPW for the City of Fall River. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to listen to the oldies. Joseph was survived by his daughter Jody Melissa Roy and her husband Mark of N. Dighton; granddaughter Hailey Elizabeth Roy; brother-in-law Roger Blais of GA; nephew Brian Blais of GA; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Blais. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, June 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Name Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, June 13th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019