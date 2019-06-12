Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Correira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Correira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Correira Obituary
Joseph Joe Lucky Correira, age 70, of Fall River, passed away on June 10, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Arlene Francis (Rapoza) Correira. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph and Evangelina (Sousa) Correira. Prior to retirement Joseph worked for I.C.I. in Dighton for over 25 years then worked for DPW for the City of Fall River. He was an avid car enthusiast and loved to listen to the oldies. Joseph was survived by his daughter Jody Melissa Roy and her husband Mark of N. Dighton; granddaughter Hailey Elizabeth Roy; brother-in-law Roger Blais of GA; nephew Brian Blais of GA; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews. Joseph was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Blais. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Friday, June 14th here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Name Church at 10 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours on Thursday, June 13th from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now