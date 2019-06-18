Joseph DeCosta, Jr., age 85, passed away peacefully at his home in Tiverton Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born in Tiverton, RI and longtime resident. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Mabel (Mello) DeCosta, and the husband of the late Mary (Cruz) DeCosta and father of the late Michael Joseph DeCosta. A dairy farmer in his youth, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for over forty years, retiring from Aggregate Industries in the late 90s. A Jack of all trades he enjoyed building and gardening, and in his spare time he enjoyed camping and traveling with his family. He is survived by three daughters, Linda Bettencourt of Barrington, Lorna Bienvenue of Derry, NH and Lori Marcelino and her husband Michael of Rehoboth; two sisters, Mabel Fleming and Marie Serba; six grandchildren, Kenneth Bettencourt, Courtney Monte, Todd DeCosta, Tara DeCosta, Jacob Marcelino and Jeremy Marcelino; two great grandchildren, Skylar Monte and Jackson Viveros; many nieces and nephews and his longtime companion, Barbara Medeiros. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea followed by his burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Rehoboth. Visitation will be prior to his service from 9:00-10:30 AM. Contributions may be made in his honor to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. For directions and tributes, www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary