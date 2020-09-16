1/1
Joseph F. McGrady III
Joseph F. McGrady III, 100, husband of the late Rita G. (Chapdelaine) McGrady, formerly of Hanover St., Fall River, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Employed by MBTA as an operations analyst, he enjoyed football and golf. He and his wife wintered in Marco Island, FL for many years. Joseph was a former communicant and lector at Holy Name Church and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He leaves 4 children, Joseph F. "Jay" McGrady (wife Kathleen), Janice Milligan (husband James), David McGrady (wife Teresa) and Jeffrey McGrady (companion Linda); grandchildren, Sheila Kurtz, Michael McGrady, Kelly Bryan, John, Jay and Christopher Vogel, Melissa Ivan, Erin Willis, Megan Murphy and Shaun and Jared McGrady; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews He was the brother of the late William McGrady and the son of the late Joseph F. and Elizabeth (Phillips) McGrady. His funeral will be held Monday, 09/21/20 at 9:00 AM from the AUCLAIR FUNERAL HOME, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation, 209 W. Central St. Natick, MA 01760. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
21
Funeral
09:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
SEP
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
September 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
