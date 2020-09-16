Joseph F. McGrady III, 100, husband of the late Rita G. (Chapdelaine) McGrady, formerly of Hanover St., Fall River, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Employed by MBTA as an operations analyst, he enjoyed football and golf. He and his wife wintered in Marco Island, FL for many years. Joseph was a former communicant and lector at Holy Name Church and was a member of the Elks Lodge. He leaves 4 children, Joseph F. "Jay" McGrady (wife Kathleen), Janice Milligan (husband James), David McGrady (wife Teresa) and Jeffrey McGrady (companion Linda); grandchildren, Sheila Kurtz, Michael McGrady, Kelly Bryan, John, Jay and Christopher Vogel, Melissa Ivan, Erin Willis, Megan Murphy and Shaun and Jared McGrady; 20 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews He was the brother of the late William McGrady and the son of the late Joseph F. and Elizabeth (Phillips) McGrady. His funeral will be held Monday, 09/21/20 at 9:00 AM from the AUCLAIR FUNERAL HOME, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery. Visitation, Sunday 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Face coverings and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Kidney Foundation
, 209 W. Central St. Natick, MA 01760. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.