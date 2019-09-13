Home

Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
(401) 635-4757
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fern Acres Funeral Home
72 Willow Ave
Little Compton, RI 02837
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
74 Simmons Road
Little Compton, MA
Joseph H. Neitzey Jr.


1934 - 2019
Joseph H. Neitzey Jr. Obituary
Joseph Henry Neitzey, Jr, born August 18, 1934, passed away on September 10, 2019 at the age of 85. He was the second child of the late Regina and Joseph H. Neitzey Sr. A native of Washington, D.C., he served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. He married Kathleen OBrien in 1960 and worked for NUSC at the Newport Navy Base for over 20 years. As a 50 year resident of Little Compton, R.I., he was a communicant at St. Catherine of Siena Church where he served as the Respect Life Committee co-chair with his wife. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid bridge player and golfer who passed on his love of the game to his grandsons. He is survived by his devoted children Julia Lewis (Scott), Philip (Lisa) and Clare Ryan (Kevin). His beloved grandchildren, Monica Lewis, Elizabeth Blessing (Danny), and Daniel, Liam, John, Nora, Maggie and Maeve Ryan. He was the brother of Mary Daly, the late George Neitzey, Jane Fahey, Frank Neitzey and Margaret Godson. He was the husband of the late Kathleen OBrien Neitzey. Calling hours are from 2:00 to 4:00pm on Sunday, September 15 at Fern Acres Funeral Home, 72 Willow Ave, Little Compton. Mass of Christian burial at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 74 Simmons Road, Little Compton, at 11:00am on Monday, September 16. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Covenant House, 5 Penn Plaza, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (www.covenanthouse.org).
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 13, 2019
