|
|
Joseph L. Croteau, 89, of Somerset passed away peacefully on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital after a long illness. Joe was a United States Air Force veteran that served during the Korean War. He proudly served our country and was part of the Strategic Air Command Group in the 1950s. Prior to his retirement he was a proud Union Carpenter in Local #33 and was recognized for 50 years of service and became a lifetime member in 2012. During the gas crunch in the 1970s, no matter what the weather, he would pack up his tools in the saddle bags on his motorcycle and ride it to and from work in Boston, which earned him the nickname of Motorcycle Joe. He had fond memories of working in the city of Boston and took pride in his knowledge about the historic buildings of Boston. He enjoyed working in his woodshop designing and building large and small projects for his home and his family. His keen sense of humor and jokes kept everyone laughing. Most of all he enjoyed his family time, road trips and taking his family on new adventures. Animals loved him, and he was the best animal Grandpa ever, he spent many hours in the woods and at the beach exploring with them. Joe was also an outdoorsman, he liked boating, camping, fishing and hunting. Joe is survived by: his wife, Delores (Medeiros) Croteau, of 49 years; his children, Robert Croteau and his wife Brenda, Dawn Woodstead, both of Dartmouth; Michelle Pellerin and her husband Bob of Pawtucket, Doreen Calvano, Dennis Croteau and his wife Karen, and David J. Croteau and his wife Christine all of Somerset; 14 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sister Theresa Croteau SSJ, Georgette Jusseaume Gertrude Medeiros, Daniel Croteau, Anna Violet, Anita Menard, Rita Copley, Raymond Croteau, Madeline Freitas and Phyliss Lauzon and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughters Denise Rego and Terry Urban and his brothers Francis Croteau and David Croteau. Visitation will held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 4 p.m. | 7 p.m. His Funeral will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at the SOMERSET Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 84 County St. Somerset, with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Church in Fall River. Inurnment of Cremains to follow with Military Funeral Honors in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Swansea Animal Shelter, 68 Stevens Rd. Swansea MA 02777. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Feb. 28, 2020