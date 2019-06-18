Home

Joseph L. Ferreira Obituary
Joseph Luis Ferreira, 83, of Somerset passed away on June 15, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Berta (Correia Amaral) Ferreira. Born in Furnas, Sao Miguel, he was the son of the late Maria Moniz (Bettencourt) and Lauriano Verissimo Ferreira. Mr. Ferreira worked as Tree Specialist for Hixon Tree Company of Dighton for over 30 years. During his retirement, he also enjoyed working at Fisher Bus Company. He was a member of the Over The Hill Gang and the Fall River Sports Club. Along with his wife, survivors include his daughter: Susana Amaral Khan (husband Zahid) of Somerset; his sister: Cristina Ferreira Pacheco (husband Manuel) of Fall River; his brother-in-law: Gilbert Amaral (wife Ana) of Fall River; his grandchildren: Kevin Monte and his wife Kayla and Caitlyn Monte; his great grandchildren: Abigail Monte and Sophia Monte; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Eugenia Mello and Manuel V. Ferreira. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 7:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 AM at St. John of God Parish 996 Brayton Ave. Somerset, MA 02726. Interment will be in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes. com
Published in The Herald News on June 18, 2019
