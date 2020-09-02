Joseph M. McDonald, age 90, of Swansea, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. (Bernier) McDonald of 41 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Dearden) McDonald, he was a graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School and Providence College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He received his Masters Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College in 1959 and continued his education over the years with his son taking many post-graduate courses at Bridgewater State College and B.C.C. He was a Korean War Veteran, spending two years in the Army from 1952-1954. He worked for his father at the Berkshire Fine Spinning/ King Phillip Mill and Stop & Shop. In 1956, he was hired by the Fall River Public School Department and taught students at the Samuel Watson School, then the John J. McDonough School, which eventually became the Matthew J. Kuss Middle School. A much-respected 8th Grade Social Studies teacher and former Vice Principal for the Kuss, throat cancer forced his retirement in 1992. He was part of a group of educators that crafted the first sex education and social studies curriculum for Grades 5-8. He is survived by his son, Joseph M. McDonald Jr., and his wife Joan (Clark); granddaughters Kayleigh Marie Shania McDonald and Hope Elizabeth Sharon McDonald; nephews Eric P. Anctil and Christian C. Bernier; nieces Nanette M. Gidjunis, Valerie A. Anctil and Erika J. Hockenhull; sisters-in-law Vigali Anctil and Natalie J. Dinaburg; brother-in-law, Dr. Arthur O. Anctil and his lifelong friends Nora Renquin and Pauline Croteau, along with many friends and several generations of students. He was the lifelong friend of the late Jean Judge, brother-in-law of the late Paul, Raymond and Normand Bernier. His visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current restrictions on public gathering his funeral and burial will be private. Contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society
