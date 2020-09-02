1/1
Joseph M. McDonald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph M. McDonald, age 90, of Swansea, passed away peacefully August 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. (Bernier) McDonald of 41 years. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Dearden) McDonald, he was a graduate of Monsignor Coyle High School and Providence College, where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. He received his Masters Degree in Education from Bridgewater State College in 1959 and continued his education over the years with his son taking many post-graduate courses at Bridgewater State College and B.C.C. He was a Korean War Veteran, spending two years in the Army from 1952-1954. He worked for his father at the Berkshire Fine Spinning/ King Phillip Mill and Stop & Shop. In 1956, he was hired by the Fall River Public School Department and taught students at the Samuel Watson School, then the John J. McDonough School, which eventually became the Matthew J. Kuss Middle School. A much-respected 8th Grade Social Studies teacher and former Vice Principal for the Kuss, throat cancer forced his retirement in 1992. He was part of a group of educators that crafted the first sex education and social studies curriculum for Grades 5-8. He is survived by his son, Joseph M. McDonald Jr., and his wife Joan (Clark); granddaughters Kayleigh Marie Shania McDonald and Hope Elizabeth Sharon McDonald; nephews Eric P. Anctil and Christian C. Bernier; nieces Nanette M. Gidjunis, Valerie A. Anctil and Erika J. Hockenhull; sisters-in-law Vigali Anctil and Natalie J. Dinaburg; brother-in-law, Dr. Arthur O. Anctil and his lifelong friends Nora Renquin and Pauline Croteau, along with many friends and several generations of students. He was the lifelong friend of the late Jean Judge, brother-in-law of the late Paul, Raymond and Normand Bernier. His visiting hours will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current restrictions on public gathering his funeral and burial will be private. Contributions in his honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For tributes, directions or the full obituary, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
7
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved