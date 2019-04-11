|
FALL RIVER- Joseph Michael Wrobleski, Sr, 91, passed peacefully on April 6, 2019 in Albany, NY. Born in Fall River on November 22, 1927, he was the son of the late Frank and Mariana Wrobleski.
Joe graduated from Durfee High, where he played varsity football and was named All Bristol County.
A World War II veteran, Joe served in the Navy aboard the USS Massey. Joe joined the Fall River Fire Dept, and served for 31 years achieving the rank of lieutenant, and was the "Joe" behind Joe's Window Cleaning. Joe was well-known in Fall River, acquiring many friends and acquaintances as he made his window washing rounds. Joe enjoyed many activities including travel, movies, music and golf, but loving his family was the focus of his life. He was hard working and disciplined, and was extremely giving with his love and laughter. His warm smile and the twinkle in his eyes touched all he met. He will be greatly missed.
Joe is survived by seven children: Jo Anne DiStefano (Richard), Carol Wrobleski, Sheryl Wrobleski, Mary Wrobleski, Joseph Michael Wrobleski, Jr., Elly Vandergrift (Jeffrey), Stephen Wrobleski (Olivia Rizzo); 13 grandchildren: Joshua Halladay, Adam Cote and Matilda Wrobleski, Tess and Emmy Wrobleski, Emma and Timothy Miller, Jordyn and Erik Vandergrift, Rachel DiStefano, Wanda, Joseph, and Lucy Wrobleski, his nephews and many great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Michael Wrobleski, Michael's wife Andra Cyronak, Carol's husband Robert Miller, his 4 sisters and his brother.
A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover Street, Fall River, at 9:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 16, with a burial service immediately following at Notre Dame Cemetery, 1540 Stafford Road, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 12, 2019