NORTH DARTMOUTH- Joseph M. Ziccardi,70, of North Dartmouth, passed away September 17th, 2020 at Tufts Medical Center after a brief illness.
Born in Fall River, Joe was the son of the late Alfred and Elizabeth (Braz) Ziccardi. Joe was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and obtained his Bachelor's degree from St. Francis College in Biddeford, Maine. He also pursued post graduate courses at the University of New Hampshire and Bridgewater State College. Joe proudly served four years in the United States Air Force where he worked as a Public Information Officer. He was employed as a social studies teacher for the Fall River School Department until his retirement in 2010. During his tenure at Durfee High School, Joe was also the diving coach for the girls swim team. Joe was an avid sports fan and followed the Boston Red Sox, Celtics, New England Patriots and Alabama football. He loved going to the beach and often reminisced about his years as a lifeguard at Horseneck Beach. Joe was an excellent swimmer and diver having spent many years as a member of the Fall River Boys Club. Throughout his life, Joe thoroughly enjoyed traveling, reading and photography.
Joe is survived by his wife Nancy (Considine) Ziccardi and his brother Alfred Ziccardi of Sanford, Florida. He leaves behind his brother-in-law, Gary Considine (wife Colleen) of Westport, several cousins, nieces and a nephew. Joe was predeceased by his sister, Donna Renahan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held September 23rd at 9 a.m. in Holy Name Church, Hanover St., Fall River. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A time of visitation will be held Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, subject to distancing and mask requirements. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Fall River, 803 Bedford St., P.O. Box 5155, Fall River, MA 02723 or online at fallriverbgc.org.
