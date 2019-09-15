|
Joseph Machado, aka "Chipper" 73 of Fall River, MA, passed away on September 12th 2019. He was the husband of the late Geraldine M. (Travassos) Machado. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Mary V. (Vasconcellos) and Joseph Machado. He had served in the US Army and the Army National Guard. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Shift Supervisor for the US Post Office in Taunton. A member of the Liberal Club, he was also the owner of the German Band, where he played the tuba. He is survived by a son Joseph "Jay" Machado (wife Jennifer) and a daughter Keri-Lyn Machado (Brendan Felix). He also leaves grandchildren Leondra, Lauren, Avaree, Jacob and Chayce Machado, Tehya Carreiro and Nadia Troiano. In addition, he leaves a sister Elizabeth Kalbach (Husband Wilf) and was the brother of the late Paul Machado and Margaret Machado. Visitation Tuesday from 6 to 8 PM. His Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10am from the A F Almeida & Son Funeral Home 1309 Globe St., Fall River with a Mass at 11am at Good Shepherd Church. Burial at Mass. National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019