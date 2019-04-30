Joseph Medeiros, age 89, of Swansea, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Clara (Rego) Medeiros with whom he shared 66 years of marriage. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Alvarence and Cecilia (Botelho) Medeiros. Mr. Medeiros was employed by the Swansea Post Office where he worked until his retirement in 1986. He was a member of the American Legion, the Swansea Police Association and was an avid golfer. Besides his loving wife, Joseph is survived by his four sons, James Medeiros of Rehoboth, Thomas Medeiros of Westport, Michael Medeiros and his wife Linda of Swansea and David Medeiros and his wife Tacey of Brooklyn, NY, five grandchildren, J. Michael Medeiros and his wife Christine and Joshua, Heather, Marisa and Sarah Medeiros, two great-grandchildren, one sister, Cecilia Franco and her husband Ronald of Fall River. He was predeceased by his siblings, Oliver Medeiros and Lorraine Mello. His visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 8:30-10:00 AM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Dominics Church, 1277 G.A.R. Highway, Swansea. Burial will take place in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Swansea. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to, Beacon Hospice, Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. For tributes and directions: www.waring-sullivan.com Published in The Herald News on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary