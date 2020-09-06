Joseph Nicolau Jr. (Nick) 82 Waldorf, MD Predeceased by his wife, Banyat Nicolau, 8/17/2015. Born in Fall River, MA to the late Joseph and Emily Nicolau (Correira) of Westport, MA Nick passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. All of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were with him which provided much comfort. Nick proudly served 26 years in the USAF, retiring in 1983. He then worked another 20 yrs for the PO Distribution Center in Landover, MD. He was an avid baseball fan and served as an umpire for high schools and colleges, and as a member of the IAABO, he refereed basketball. He is survived by 5 children: Lynda Ponte of Pleasant Hill, IL. Cindi DeCicco of Bourne, MA. Leat Chatarsa and husband Sak of Waldorf, MD. Tim Nicolau of Ormond Bch, FL. Barry Nicolau and wife Dawn of Mooresville, NC. He leaves 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be missed, but will live on in our hearts and memories.



