1/
Joseph Nicolau Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Nicolau Jr. (Nick) 82 Waldorf, MD Predeceased by his wife, Banyat Nicolau, 8/17/2015. Born in Fall River, MA to the late Joseph and Emily Nicolau (Correira) of Westport, MA Nick passed away on Aug. 23, 2020. All of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were with him which provided much comfort. Nick proudly served 26 years in the USAF, retiring in 1983. He then worked another 20 yrs for the PO Distribution Center in Landover, MD. He was an avid baseball fan and served as an umpire for high schools and colleges, and as a member of the IAABO, he refereed basketball. He is survived by 5 children: Lynda Ponte of Pleasant Hill, IL. Cindi DeCicco of Bourne, MA. Leat Chatarsa and husband Sak of Waldorf, MD. Tim Nicolau of Ormond Bch, FL. Barry Nicolau and wife Dawn of Mooresville, NC. He leaves 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He will be missed, but will live on in our hearts and memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved