Joseph P. Aguiar
Joseph P. Aguiar, 93, a resident of Westport for 64 years, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 after a brief illness. He was the husband for 71 years of the late Noreen (Michael) Aguiar. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel Aguiar and the late Lucy (Pacheco) Davis (formerly Aguiar). Joe was owner of "Joe's Tire Service" at different times in Westport and Fall River. He also served as a reserve police officer with the Town of Westport for many years. He was a past commander of the Westport American Legion, and a proud WWII veteran. Joe was a family man who will be sadly missed by all of his friends and neighbors. He is survived by a son, Randy Aguiar and his partner Brooke Tarvis of Somerset; two sisters, Gail Aguiar of Swansea and Cynthia Bolduc and her husband Edward of Westport; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Aguiar Jr. of Plymouth, Jason Aguiar and his wife Kelly of Swansea, Edward "Teddy" Bolduc, Jr., and Matthew Bolduc and his wife Chrissy of Plainville, MA; also two great grandchildren Kennedy and Raiden Aguiar who were the joy of his life. Joe was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Aguiar and a brother Edward Aguiar. A funeral mass will be held Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at 10 am in St. Louis de France Church, Buffington St., Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Sunday 2-4 pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. Attendance is subject to mask use and distancing requirements. Your patience is appreciated. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Louis de France Church
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
