Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM
St.Patrick Church
South St
Somerset, MA
View Map
Resources
Joseph P. Fingliss Obituary
Joseph P. Fingliss, 83, of Somerset, husband of Muriel I. (Byron) Fingliss, RN, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 after a long illness. A graduate of Saints Peter & Paul School, Coyle-Cassidy High School and Providence College, he earned his Masters Degree from Bridgewater State College and taught Organic Chemistry at Somerset High School for 36 years. He was also an Army veteran. An avid reader and a Golden Gloves Boxing fan, he enjoyed spending time with his family and his summer home in Berkley. Besides his wife of 59 years, he leaves four children, Jayne Ellen MacDonald and her husband Matthew Golden of Dennis, MA, Patrick V. Fingliss and his wife Patricia Carroll-Fingliss, Joseph P. Fingliss, Jr. and his wife Nancy and Mary Fingliss and her wife Sheila Fitzgerald, all of Somerset; a brother, Patrick Fingliss and his wife Vivianne of Tiverton; five grandchildren, Bridget, Ryan, James, Joseph and Zachary, nephews, Douglas and Christopher Fingliss and Kevin Falvey; and his beloved nieces, Deborah Vasconcellos and Colleen Falvey. He was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Dubienney) Fingliss and the brother of the late Anna Falvey. A visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday, January 11, from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a Funeral Mass at St.Patrick Church, South St. Somerset at 10:30 A.M. Burial, St. Patrick Cemetery, Somerset. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dominican Sisters of the Presentation, 3012 Elm St., Dighton MA 02715. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 9, 2020
